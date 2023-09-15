RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Stalin launches Rs 1,000 monthly aid scheme for women
September 15, 2023  10:56
TN Chief Minister MK Stalin
TN Chief Minister MK Stalin
The DMK government's flagship Rs 1,000 monthly financial assistance scheme for women was rolled out here on Friday by Chief Minister M K Stalin on the birth anniversary of Dravidian icon C N Annadurai. 

Stalin launched the scheme in Chennai and distributed bank debit cards to several beneficiaries and state ministers rolled out the programme in their districts. 

A basic income programme, it is named after former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and the state government has christened the assistance the "right" of women. 

The government has identified as many as 1.06 crore women (1,06,50,000) as beneficiaries under the plan and the Rs 1,000 assistance is paid to beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Their Lives Won't Go In Vain
Their Lives Won't Go In Vain

The operation to neutralise the terrorists involved in the encounter that led to the killing of four security forces personnel continued for the second day on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

US panel to hold hearing on religious freedom in India
US panel to hold hearing on religious freedom in India

Coming on the heels of two successful bilateral meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden -- the Official State Visit of the Indian leader here in June and a bilateral meeting in New Delhi in September --...

Indian origin Maharaj aims to do something special for SA in WC
Indian origin Maharaj aims to do something special for SA in WC

'The 50-over format is very hard on the body but that's something I wanted to experience. I always like to challenge myself.'

Asian Games' ultimate makeover: Esports to breakdancing
Asian Games' ultimate makeover: Esports to breakdancing

Esports to breakdancing, Hangzhou will set the trend for future of sport

Kashmiri rifleman Rana leaves behind broken heart, shattered dreams
Kashmiri rifleman Rana leaves behind broken heart, shattered dreams

A soldier's family in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar was preparing for his marriage in December but fate had something else in store as the braveheart laid down his life fighting terrorists in Rajouri district.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances