Stalin launches Rs 1,000 monthly aid scheme for women





Stalin launched the scheme in Chennai and distributed bank debit cards to several beneficiaries and state ministers rolled out the programme in their districts.





A basic income programme, it is named after former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and the state government has christened the assistance the "right" of women.





The government has identified as many as 1.06 crore women (1,06,50,000) as beneficiaries under the plan and the Rs 1,000 assistance is paid to beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer.

The DMK government's flagship Rs 1,000 monthly financial assistance scheme for women was rolled out here on Friday by Chief Minister M K Stalin on the birth anniversary of Dravidian icon C N Annadurai.