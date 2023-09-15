RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sri Lanka beat Pak to enter Asia Cup final
September 15, 2023  01:12
image
Just in: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 2 wickets in super four match to enter final of Asia Cup. 

Details soon.
SC collegium recommends 18 HC additional judges for permanent appointments

The collegium, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna, met on Thursday and its decision was uploaded on the apex court website.

Asia Cup PIX: Sri Lanka edge Pakistan to set up India final

IMAGES from the Asia Cup Super 4 match played between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo on Thursday.

Verstappen slams Mercedes boss for 'Wikipedia' comment

Verstappen, who is 145 points clear of team mate Sergio Perez in the championship and set for a third title well before the end of the season, suggested Wolff should focus on his own team.

Modi's degree: Gujarat court rejects pleas of Kejriwal, Singh to quash summons

This means the AAP leaders will have to appear before the trial court when it fixes the date of the next hearing.

Indian origin Maharaj aims to do something special for SA in WC

'The 50-over format is very hard on the body but that's something I wanted to experience. I always like to challenge myself.'

