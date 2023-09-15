RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rupee falls 13 paise to close at 83.16 against US dollar
September 15, 2023  20:59
The rupee fell 13 paise to settle at 83.16 against the US dollar on Friday, dragged down by rising crude oil prices and a strong greenback against major rivals overseas. 

However, a positive trend in domestic markets restricted the downside for the local unit, forex traders said. 

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.02 against the US dollar and moved in a range of 82.98 and 83.20. 

The rupee finally settled at 83.16 against the US dollar, down 13 paise from its previous close. 

On Thursday, the rupee closed 2 paise lower at 83.03 against the US dollar. -- PTI
