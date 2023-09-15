Rupee falls 13 paise to close at 83.16 against US dollar





However, a positive trend in domestic markets restricted the downside for the local unit, forex traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.02 against the US dollar and moved in a range of 82.98 and 83.20.





The rupee finally settled at 83.16 against the US dollar, down 13 paise from its previous close.





On Thursday, the rupee closed 2 paise lower at 83.03 against the US dollar. -- PTI

