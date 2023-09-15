RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


No cheetah in Kuno died due to radio collars: Project chief
September 15, 2023  09:56
image
Amid some suggestions that possible infection linked to radio collars could be the cause of deaths of cheetahs at Kuno National Park,  Head of Project Cheetah SP Yadav has said that 'not a single cheetah died due radio collars'.

Yadav, who is also a member secretary of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), told ANI in an exclusive interview on the completion of one year of reintroduction of cheetahs in the country, that carnivores and animals are monitored all over the world by radio collars and this is a proven technology.

"There is no truth that any cheetah died due to radio collars. I want to say that monitoring is not possible in the wild without radio collars," he said. 

"A total of 20 Cheetah were brought from Namibia and South Africa out of which 14 (adults) are completely healthy and are doing well. Four cheetahs were born on the soil of Bharat and one of them is now six months old and is doing fine. The three cubs died because of climatic factors," Yadav told ANI.

Nine cheetahs died in Kuno National Park since March this year.   -- ANI
