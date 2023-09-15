No bilateral India-Pak matches until...: Minister





Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur while speaking to reporters said, "BCCI had decided much earlier that we would not play bilateral matches with Pakistan until they put an end to terrorism, cross-border attacks and infiltration. I think the sentiments of the country and of the public are also the same."





The statement comes after three top Indian security personnel were recently killed in a gunfight in Anantnag's encounter with Pakistan-based terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir which has enraged the entire country.





An Army Colonel commanding a Quick Response Team of the Rashtriya Rifles, lost his life in the ongoing gunfight in the Anantnag district.





An Army Major and a deputy superintendent with the Jammu and Kashmir police also fell to enemy fire in the Kokernag area.





The slain senior Army officers and the DSP were identified as Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak, and Humayun Bhat.





India and Pakistan haven't played a bilateral series since 2012/13, after that series the bilateral cricket ties between India and Pakistan have been suspended due to the heightened diplomatic tensions between the two neighbours. -- ANI

Union Sports Minsters Anurag Thakur said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India had earlier decided a bilateral series of cricket between India and Pakistan wouldn't take place until Pakistan puts end to "terrorism" following the Anantnag encounter.