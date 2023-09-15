Nipah virus: Case against man for posting fake news on social media





The police registered a case last night against Koyilandi resident Anil Kumar, a newspaper agent.





"He had circulated fake news through social media in connection with Nipah. In the post, he claimed that Nipah was a fake narrative created by pharma companies," a senior police official said.





The police added that as the post became viral and people started complaining, he deleted it.





A case under Section 505 (1) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions under the Kerala Police Act among others have been invoked.





The accused was summoned to the police station, served notice and let off, police said.





Section 505 (1) of the IPC deals with the offence of creating rumours which are likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public.





According to the complaint, the accused had in a social media post claimed that Nipah virus, which has so far claimed two lives and has infected four others in the state, was a "narrative" created by pharma companies. -- PTI

