Last Look: BESTs double deckers





Rediff.com's Vaihayasi Pande Daniel and photographer Hitesh Harisinghani, on September 14, could find just one double-decker plying in Mumbai.





Buses operate every few minutes on bus route 415 from Andheri East station, under the brand-new Metro line, through Chakala and Marol, to Seepz Village.





Only one of them is an old-style double-decker. It had a pair, say the conductors, that apparently broke down on Thursday. This street warrior will be retired on Friday.





Have a look at Mumbai's last traditional double-decker. Adieu.

On Friday, September 15, Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking, or BEST, will pull off its last few non-electric red double-deckers from city streets.