RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Last Look: BESTs double deckers
September 15, 2023  12:18
On the way out: BEST's double deckers
On the way out: BEST's double deckers
On Friday, September 15, Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking, or BEST, will pull off its last few non-electric red double-deckers from city streets. 

Rediff.com's Vaihayasi Pande Daniel and photographer Hitesh Harisinghani, on September 14, could find just one double-decker plying in Mumbai. 

Buses operate every few minutes on bus route 415 from Andheri East station, under the brand-new Metro line, through Chakala and Marol, to Seepz Village. 

Only one of them is an old-style double-decker. It had a pair, say the conductors, that apparently broke down on Thursday. This street warrior will be retired on Friday. 

Have a look at Mumbai's last traditional double-decker. Adieu.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Asia Cup: Team for the future: Irfan
Asia Cup: Team for the future: Irfan

Following Sri Lanka's win over Pakistan in the Super 4 clash of the ongoing Asia Cup, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan hailed the Lankan side, calling it a team for the future.

How Pakistan Was Eliminated From Asia Cup
How Pakistan Was Eliminated From Asia Cup

Zaman was devastated, realising that luck had abandoned him when he needed it most.

Made In Heaven Actor Rio Kapadia's Last Post
Made In Heaven Actor Rio Kapadia's Last Post

Rio Kapadia, who was known for his work in films like Chak De! India, Dil Chahta Hain and Mardaani, has passed into the ages.

The Terrorists Will Be Eliminated Soon
The Terrorists Will Be Eliminated Soon

On Thursday, the Jammu and Kashmir police said it had 'encircled' two Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists responsible for the murders.

Asian Games' ultimate makeover: Esports to breakdancing
Asian Games' ultimate makeover: Esports to breakdancing

Esports to breakdancing, Hangzhou will set the trend for future of sport

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances