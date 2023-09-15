RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


J-K's Udhampur railway station renamed after martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan
September 15, 2023  16:40
File image
File image
The Udhampur railway station in Jammu and Kashmir has been renamed after martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan, officials said on Friday. 

Captain Tushar Mahajan, an officer of the 9 Para of special forces of army attained martyrdom after killing a terrorist while protecting his fellow Army personnel in a terror attack on the JKEDI building in Pulwama district in South Kashmir in February 2016. 

The station was renamed after the Lieutenant Governor's office accorded a formal approval, the officials said. 

"Sanction is hereby accorded to the naming of 'Udhampur railway station' as 'Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan railway station' in district Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir," Sanjeev Verma, commissioner secretary, general administration department, said in an order issued in Jammu on Thursday evening. 

The ministry of home affairs accorded approval to the renaming of Udhampur railway station on September 6, the officials said. 

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who represents the Kathua-Udhampur parliamentary constituency in Lok Sabha, had announced the decision through a tweet on September 6. 

The demand for renaming of the station was raised by the people of Udhampur to the Central government. -- PTI
