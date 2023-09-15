I-T suspects Rs 800 cr tax evasion by Azam, others





The scope of investigation by the I-T department intensified with sleuths reaching the public works department and district panchayat office besides Muhammad Ali Jauhar University headed by Khan, the officials said.





They said the government expenditure files are being scrutinized as over Rs 800 crore tax evasion was suspected by the politician.





On September 13, the income tax department conducted raids at more than 30 premises in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh as part of a tax evasion probe against Khan.





The I-T probe is related to some trusts run by Khan and his family members, the sources said.





The raids drew sharp reaction from the Samajwadi Party which vowed support to Khan and accused the BJP government of "dictatorship" and "misusing central agencies". "Azam Khan saheb is the voice of truth.





He laid the foundation for a better future for children and built a university for education,' the party said in a post on X in Hindi following the raids on Wednesday. -- PTI

