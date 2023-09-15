RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
I-T suspects Rs 800 cr tax evasion by Azam, others
September 15, 2023  20:02
image
The income tax department continued its raids against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and those linked to him in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, suspecting a tax evasion of more than Rs 800 crore by him, official sources said. 

The scope of investigation by the I-T department intensified with sleuths reaching the public works department and district panchayat office besides Muhammad Ali Jauhar University headed by Khan, the officials said. 

They said the government expenditure files are being scrutinized as over Rs 800 crore tax evasion was suspected by the politician. 

On September 13, the income tax department conducted raids at more than 30 premises in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh as part of a tax evasion probe against Khan. 

The I-T probe is related to some trusts run by Khan and his family members, the sources said. 

The raids drew sharp reaction from the Samajwadi Party which vowed support to Khan and accused the BJP government of "dictatorship" and "misusing central agencies". "Azam Khan saheb is the voice of truth. 

He laid the foundation for a better future for children and built a university for education,' the party said in a post on X in Hindi following the raids on Wednesday. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Asia Cup, Super 4 PHOTOS: India vs Bangladesh
Asia Cup, Super 4 PHOTOS: India vs Bangladesh

IMAGES from the Asia Cup Super 4 match played between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday.

Ranatunga rips into ICC, ACC for bias towards India
Ranatunga rips into ICC, ACC for bias towards India

'I won't be surprised if they change the rule before the India-Pakistan game (in World Cup). ICC will keep their mouth shut and say 'OK, do it'. ICC just talks rubbish, nothing happens.'

Bombay HC judge orders CBI to probe charge she favoured accused
Bombay HC judge orders CBI to probe charge she favoured accused

Justice Bharati Dangre on Thursday recused herself from the case before her, but said such "disgruntled elements" which make an accusation against a judge and "walk away" without waiting for the consequences of their "intimidating...

Nipah mortality rate much higher than Covid, says ICMR
Nipah mortality rate much higher than Covid, says ICMR

He asserted that all efforts are on to contain the spread of the virus in Kerala.

India's exports decline 7% to $34.48 billion in August
India's exports decline 7% to $34.48 billion in August

India's exports declined by 6.86 per cent to $34.48 billion in August this year as against $37.02 billion in the same month last year, government data showed on Friday. Imports too declined by 5.23 per cent to $58.64 billion as against...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances