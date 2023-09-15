RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


IndiGo becomes official airline for Indian football team
September 15, 2023  22:53
IndiGo on Friday said it has become the global partner and official airline for the Indian football team. 

"As the official airline for the Indian football team, IndiGo's network is meticulously designed to cater to the diverse travel requirements of players, officials, and support staff. 

"From domestic matches to international tournaments, IndiGo's comprehensive route map ensures seamless and efficient journeys...," it said in a statement. 

The partnership with the All-India Football Federation is for one year. 

"This marks the start of an official partnership for AIFF, while for IndiGo, it represents our inaugural foray into the world of sports," IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said. -- PTI
