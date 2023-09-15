RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Huma Qureshi turns author with 'Zeba'
September 15, 2023  12:59
Pic: Huma Qureshi/Instagram
After having spent a successful decade in the film industry, actor Huma Qureshi has assumed the role of a writer with her debut novel, Zeba: An Accidental Superhero, publisher HarperCollins India announced on Friday.

The superhero saga will see Zeba, "a rebellious brat", live up to the superpowers she has accidentally achieved and reaffirms the belief that "superheroes come wearing different capes.

The book is a tale of "heroism, transformation, and the triumph of the human spirit in the face of adversity"

Talking about her debut novel, Qureshi said that the idea of unconventional heroes and "the complex, messy lives they lead" has always fascinated her.

"My debut novel explores the transformation of a willful, rebellious girl into a superhero, a journey that's both empowering and full of unexpected twists. With HarperCollins by my side, I've been able to delve into uncharted territory, creating a character and a story that challenges norms and celebrates the strength within us all," the Gangs of Wasseypur actor said in a statement.

The 37-year-old is known for her performance in projects such as Gangs of Wasseypur film series, crime-thriller Monica, O My Darling and political drama show Maharani

Her latest release was movie Tarla, based on the life of food author-host Tarla Dalal.

"Huma's career on screen and across mediums has been nothing short of inspiring. We're so glad to be publishing Zeba, her first book, in which she has infused the passion, flair and deep involvement she brings to every role she has chosen to portray thus far.

"Zeba is a one-of-a-kind protagonist feisty and a tough nut to crack under any circumstance, yet self-doubting and all heart! She may be an accidental' superhero but her story is as inspirational as it comes," Poulomi Chatterjee, publisher at HarperCollins India, said.

The book will hit the stands in December 2023.
