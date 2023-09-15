Himachal CM donates all savings to disaster relief





The chief minister and his wife Kamlesh Thakur presented a cheque of Rs 51 lakh to chief secretary Prabodh Saxena at their official residence in Shimla, the statement issued here said.





"I could well understand the pain of the people and their plight during the recent monsoon fury in which more than 260 precious lives were lost and many rendered homeless, besides suffering huge losses," he said.





Every section of society had voluntarily contributed towards the relief fund.





Even children broke their piggy banks to help those in distress, the elders parted with their pension and the state government employees contributed generously from their salary to contribute towards the Aapda Raahat Kosh (disaster relief fund), he said.





Earlier, the governments of Bihar, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh had provided help to the tune of Rs 61 crore to the state to meet the relief and rehabilitation requirements.





Besides temple trusts, NGOs and individuals have also come forward to help. -- PTI

