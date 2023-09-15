RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Himachal CM donates all savings to disaster relief
September 15, 2023  22:42
CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (second from right) visiting a flood-hit area, July 9, 2023
CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (second from right) visiting a flood-hit area, July 9, 2023
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday donated all his savings worth Rs 51 lakh to the state disaster relief fund to extend a helping hand to the people affected by natural calamities, according to a statement. 

The chief minister and his wife Kamlesh Thakur presented a cheque of Rs 51 lakh to chief secretary Prabodh Saxena at their official residence in Shimla, the statement issued here said. 

"I could well understand the pain of the people and their plight during the recent monsoon fury in which more than 260 precious lives were lost and many rendered homeless, besides suffering huge losses," he said. 

Every section of society had voluntarily contributed towards the relief fund. 

Even children broke their piggy banks to help those in distress, the elders parted with their pension and the state government employees contributed generously from their salary to contribute towards the Aapda Raahat Kosh (disaster relief fund), he said. 

Earlier, the governments of Bihar, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh had provided help to the tune of Rs 61 crore to the state to meet the relief and rehabilitation requirements. 

Besides temple trusts, NGOs and individuals have also come forward to help. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kaala Review: Muddled Mess
Kaala Review: Muddled Mess

The harum-scarum-ness of Kaala is astounding, exclaims Deepa Gahlot.

The Last Double Decker Bus Ride
The Last Double Decker Bus Ride

Mumbai bids adieu to its iconic red double-decker buses.

Andhra court to hear Chandrababu's 2 bail pleas on Sept 19
Andhra court to hear Chandrababu's 2 bail pleas on Sept 19

He said the CID team of lawyers have opposed both the bail petitions on the grounds of maintainability and made submissions on the merits of the matter.

INDIA Reaches Out To Naidu's TDP
INDIA Reaches Out To Naidu's TDP

The BJP senior leadership believes the YSRCP is a more reliable potential ally post-2024 Lok Sabha election than the TDP.

Has This Drinks Boy Played Any Cricket?
Has This Drinks Boy Played Any Cricket?

After Anamul Haque's dismissal, Virat Kohli rushed onto the field with water for his mates, showcasing a unique running style that amused fans at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances