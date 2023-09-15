RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Heavy rains, winds bring Delhi temp below average
September 15, 2023  11:24
image
Heavy rains and gusty winds lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region Friday morning, bringing respite from muggy weather but also causing problems to commuters due to waterlogging and traffic issues.

The rains brought down the minimum temperature to 23.7 degrees Celsius, one notch below the average for the season.

Relative humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 am.

The MeT department has forecast moderate rains with a generally cloudy sky during the day while the maximum temperature will be around 32 degrees Celsius.

Waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of the national capital, slowing down the early morning vehicular traffic.

Traffic jams were witnessed outside the Akshardham Temple Metro Station and on various road stretches including Vikas Marg.

Many areas including Sangam Vihar faced waterlogging the inconvenienced the locals.

The Delhi traffic police issued an alert saying that traffic was affected on Rohtak Road on both the carriageways from Rajdhani Park towards Tikri Border.

It advised the commuters to plan their journey in view of affected traffic due to waterlogging.

The weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain in Delhi over the next five days.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature settled four notches above the season's average at 37.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Made In Heaven Actor Rio Kapadia's Last Post
Made In Heaven Actor Rio Kapadia's Last Post

Rio Kapadia, who was known for his work in films like Chak De! India, Dil Chahta Hain and Mardaani, has passed into the ages.

The Terrorists Will Be Eliminated Soon
The Terrorists Will Be Eliminated Soon

On Thursday, the Jammu and Kashmir police said it had 'encircled' two Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists responsible for the murders.

Asian Games' ultimate makeover: Esports to breakdancing
Asian Games' ultimate makeover: Esports to breakdancing

Esports to breakdancing, Hangzhou will set the trend for future of sport

Sri Lanka's top bowler in doubt for Asia Cup final
Sri Lanka's top bowler in doubt for Asia Cup final

Theekshana could be the latest addition to the injury list after straining his right hamstring while fielding during the Super 4 clash against Pakistan on Thursday.

'Let's create some more magic'
'Let's create some more magic'

'Always so proud of you. You are our legend'.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances