RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
HC slaps Rs 50L penalty on WB govt for failing to transfer graft probe to CBI
September 15, 2023  18:59
image
The Calcutta high court on Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 50 lakh on the West Bengal government for failing to implement its order for handing over the investigation from the CID to CBI and ED into alleged irregularities in a women's cooperative society. 

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had on August 24 directed that the probe be transferred to the two central agencies and all the documents related to the case be handed over to them. 

The said cooperative society in Alipurduar district in the northern part of the state stopped functioning in 2020 after allegations surfaced that there had been a defalcation to the tune of Rs 50 crore as the depositors did not get back their money. 

The court, while imposing the penalty, said that the amount should be submitted to the registrar general of the high court within two weeks. 

It also gave three days to hand over the documents to the central agencies, after which they will have to start the investigation process forthwith. 

The CID has been investigating the case for three years and arrested five people. 

However, it could not be found where the deposited money had gone. Upset with the CID investigation, the court transferred the case to the CBI and ED. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Asia Cup, Super 4 PHOTOS: Shakib, Hridoy lead Bangladesh fightback
Asia Cup, Super 4 PHOTOS: Shakib, Hridoy lead Bangladesh fightback

IMAGES from the Asia Cup Super 4 match played between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday.

Missing soldier found killed in Anantnag encounter
Missing soldier found killed in Anantnag encounter

A soldier who was reported missing since Thursday, has lost his life in the encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, officials said. "One more soldier has lost his life in the Anantnag operations. He had been reported missing since...

Govt nod for 12 Su-30 MKI fighter jets among defence buys worth Rs 45K cr
Govt nod for 12 Su-30 MKI fighter jets among defence buys worth Rs 45K cr

A total of nine procurement proposals were approved by the Defence Acquisition Council headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, officials said.

Karnataka HC bars action against Aaj Tak editor Sudhir Chaudhary's till Sep 19
Karnataka HC bars action against Aaj Tak editor Sudhir Chaudhary's till Sep 19

The Karnataka high court has directed the police not to take precipitative action against Aaj Tak news channel's consulting editor Sudhir Chaudhary in an FIR filed against him, but said that there was a prima facie case against him, and...

Mentor Rohit Gives Tilak ODI Cap
Mentor Rohit Gives Tilak ODI Cap

Is Tilak Varma playing the Super Four game against Bangladesh on Friday a sign that Shreyas Iyer won't be fit for the World Cup?

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances