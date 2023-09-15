Haryana suspends mobile internet, bulk SMS in Nuh





A government order in this regard does not mention anything about Khan's arrest though.





"This order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of district Nuh in the state of Haryana and shall be in force with effect from September 15 (10:00hrs) to September 16 (23:59hrs)," says the order issued by Home Department Additional Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad.





Prasad said the decision was taken after the Nuh deputy commissioner wrote to him on Thursday expressing apprehension there could be tension, agitation, damage of public and private property, and disturbance of peace and tranquillity in the district.





The additional chief secretary agreed there is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to assets and amenities and disturbance of law and order in Nuh on account of misuse of Internet services.





He said inflammatory material and false rumours are being or could be circulated to the public through social media and messaging services through Internet, SMS and dongle services.





"In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities, the mobile internet has been suspended," he said. "...I do hereby order the suspension of the mobile internet services(2G/3G/4G/5G/CDMA/GPRS), bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the jurisdiction of district Nuh of Haryana State," Prasad's order reads.

