Ganesh festivities: Maha announces toll waiver for Konkan-bound vehicles
September 15, 2023  20:20
File image
Vehicles going to the Konkan region for Ganesh festivities between September 16 and October 1 will not have to pay toll on highways, the Maharashtra government announced on Friday. 

The toll exemption decision will be applicable on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, Mumbai-Goa highway and other roads under the PWD, an official said. 

State transport buses have also been exempted from toll, he said. -- PTI
