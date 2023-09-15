Ex-CECs write to Modi against downgrading status in bill





The three-page letter is being submitted today to principal secretary in the PMO, Dr PK Mishra.





The letter will surely serve as ammunition for the Opposition parties to attack the government during the debate on this bill in Parliament.

Former Chief Election Commissioners SY Qureshi. JM Lyngdoh, N Gopalaswami, Sunil Arora, O P Rawat and three others have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the CEC appointments bill that is due to be tabled during the special session of Parliament, which among other provisions reduces the status of the CEC, currently on par with a judge of the Supreme Court, to the cabinet secretary, Government of India.