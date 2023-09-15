RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Ex-CECs write to Modi against downgrading status in bill
September 15, 2023  19:08
image
Former Chief Election Commissioners SY Qureshi. JM Lyngdoh, N Gopalaswami, Sunil Arora, O P Rawat and three others have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the CEC appointments bill that is due to be tabled during the special session of Parliament, which among other provisions reduces the status of the CEC, currently on par with a judge of the Supreme Court, to the cabinet secretary, Government of India. 

The three-page letter is being submitted today to principal secretary in the PMO, Dr PK Mishra. 

The letter will surely serve as ammunition for the Opposition parties to attack the government during the debate on this bill in Parliament.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Joshna Chinappa targets Asiad gold: Can she make it?
Joshna Chinappa targets Asiad gold: Can she make it?

Joshna Chinnapa hoping to use knowledge and experience to best opponents at Asian Games

EIFF-EMIF Exposure In India: 0
EIFF-EMIF Exposure In India: 0

The OCCRP report alleges that at one point, EIFF and EMRF held free-floating shares ranging from 8 per cent to nearly 14 per cent in the four Adani Group companies.

SC collegium recommends 18 HC additional judges for permanent appointments
SC collegium recommends 18 HC additional judges for permanent appointments

The collegium, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna, met on Thursday and its decision was uploaded on the apex court website.

Missed Barbie? Watch It On OTT
Missed Barbie? Watch It On OTT

Woke Barbie, detective Red Riding Hood and gangsters galore on OTT this week.

Recipe: Stir-Fried Garlic Bok Choy
Recipe: Stir-Fried Garlic Bok Choy

If you have not sampled these Chinese greens before, today's the day to do it.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances