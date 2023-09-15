RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
'Eris' Covid variant better at escaping immunity: Lancet
September 15, 2023  16:03
image
The EG.5.1 variant of SARS-CoV-2 can escape neutralising antibodies better than other currently circulating strains, giving it an advantage in infecting vaccinated or previously infected people, according to a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.

However, the researchers found that the increase in the ability to escape antibodies is rather moderate and by no means sufficient to completely undermine our immunity that has been established through hybrid immunity. 

The team including researchers from the German Primate Center in Gottingen, Germany examined the characteristics of the Eris sublineage EG.5.1.

They found that EG.5.1 is not more infectious than its predecessors, meaning it cannot infect host cells more effectively.

However, EG.5.1 can escape immunity better than other currently circulating SARS-CoV-2 lineages, giving it an advantage in infecting individuals whose immune systems have produced neutraliSing antibodies after vaccination or infection, the researchers said.

A part of our immune protection relies on neutralising antibodies that are produced by the cells of our immune system after vaccination or infection. 

These antibodies attach to the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, preventing the virus from entering into our cells.

This mechanism is also referred to as neutralisation.

Since May this year, EG.5, including its descendant EG.5.1, has been on the rise in many countries. The lineage, classified as a 'Variant of Interest' by the World Health Organisation (WHO), is also referred to as Eris.

The study found evidence that an increased ability to escape from antibodies is the likely cause for the enhanced spread of Eris.

"We found that, in comparison to other currently circulating SARS-CoV-2 lineages, EG.5.1 does not possess an advantage in infecting host cells," said Lu Zhang, the lead author of the study.

"However, further investigations revealed that EG.5.1 is less effectively neutralised by antibodies present in the blood of vaccinated individuals or vaccinated and infected individuals," Zhang said.

The experiments were conducted using viruses produced in the laboratory, known as pseudoviruses, for safety reason.

"In summary, our results suggest that the spread of EG.5 and its sublineages primarily relies on antibody escape rather than an enhanced ability to infect host cells," said Markus Hoffmann, lead scientist in the study.

"However, the increase in the ability to escape antibodies is rather moderate and by no means sufficient to completely undermine our immunity that has been established through vaccination or prior infection," Hoffmann added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India's exports decline 7% to $34.48 billion in August
India's exports decline 7% to $34.48 billion in August

India's exports declined by 6.86 per cent to $34.48 billion in August this year as against $37.02 billion in the same month last year, government data showed on Friday. Imports too declined by 5.23 per cent to $58.64 billion as against...

Points Table: Asia Cup 2023
Points Table: Asia Cup 2023

Points Table of Asia Cup 2023.

Asian Games' ultimate makeover: Esports to breakdancing
Asian Games' ultimate makeover: Esports to breakdancing

Esports to breakdancing, Hangzhou will set the trend for future of sport

Sri Lanka hero Asalanka cherishes finisher's role
Sri Lanka hero Asalanka cherishes finisher's role

'I think they are the best players of spin in the Sri Lanka squad. And Charith, he showed great character. Special feeling, back to back finals.'

Asia Cup: Team for the future: Irfan
Asia Cup: Team for the future: Irfan

Following Sri Lanka's win over Pakistan in the Super 4 clash of the ongoing Asia Cup, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan hailed the Lankan side, calling it a team for the future.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances