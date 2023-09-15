RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ED chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure ends, Rahul Navin appointed in-charge head
September 15, 2023  23:41
IRS officer Rahul Navin was appointed as in-charge director of the Enforcement Directorate on Friday on the completion of tenure of the incumbent Sanjay Kumar Mishra, officials said. 

According to an official order, Navin, a 1993-batch IRS officer, will hold the charge till the appointment of a regular director or until further orders. 

Navin is currently the ED's special director. 

The order stated that the President "is pleased to order the cessation of tenure of Sanjay Kumar Mishra...as Director of Enforcement in the Enforcement Directorate on 15.09.2023." 

On July 26, the Supreme Court granted an extension of tenure to ED chief Mishra till September 15 but made it clear there would be no further extension. 

The SC order came days after it had held as "illegal" two successive extensions of one year each granted to ED director Mishra, an IRS officer of 1984 cadre, saying these were in "breach" of its mandamus in the 2021 verdict that the IRS officer should not be given further term. -- PTI
