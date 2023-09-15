RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Drones deployed to pinpoint Anantnag terrorists
September 15, 2023  23:20
File image
Drones have been pressed into service to pinpoint the location of terrorists who have taken positions in the forest area on a hilly terrain in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said on Friday as the operation to flush out the ultras entered the third day. 

Additional director general of police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said the operation was launched based on specific input and is currently underway. 

In a post on X, Kumar said the two-three trapped terrorists will be neutralised. 

He also advised retired police and Army officers to avoid peddling ambush hypothesis in the media. 

"Retired police/Army officers should avoid 'ambush hypothesis'. It is a specific input-based ops. Ops is in progress and all 2-3 trapped terrorists will be neutralised," he said. 

As the gunfight entered its third day, security forces fired mortar shells towards the forest area on the mountainous terrain. 

Drones were pressed into service for aerial surveillance. -- PTI
