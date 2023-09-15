RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Domestic air passenger traffic surges 23% to 1.24 cr during Aug
September 15, 2023  17:38
image
India's domestic air passenger traffic during August rose 22.81 per cent year-on-year at 1.24 crore, said an aviation data that was released on Thursday. 

Directorate General of Civil Aviation data showed that the domestic airlines transported a total of 1.24 crore passengers in during the month. 

IndiGo held the highest market share of 63.33 per cent carrying 78.67 lakh passengers followed by Tata's Vistara at 9.8 per cent (12.17 lakh flyers) during the period.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Has This Drinks Boy Played Any Cricket?
Has This Drinks Boy Played Any Cricket?

After Anamul Haque's dismissal, Virat Kohli rushed onto the field with water for his mates, showcasing a unique running style that amused fans at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo.

Must protect players of Bumrah's calibre: Chaminda Vaas
Must protect players of Bumrah's calibre: Chaminda Vaas

A once-in-a-generation fast bowler like Jasprit Bumrah shouldn't be playing all three formats in order to avoid injuries and prolong his career, feels World Cup winning Sri Lankan legend Chaminda Vaas.

The Last Double Decker Bus Ride
The Last Double Decker Bus Ride

Mumbai bids adieu to its iconic red double-decker buses.

'Jai Hind Papa': 6-yr-old son in uniform offers last salute to Col Manpreet
'Jai Hind Papa': 6-yr-old son in uniform offers last salute to Col Manpreet

Kabir was seen clinging to the tricolour-wrapped coffin of his father. He bowed before his father's body just before cremation.

Andhra court to hear Chandrababu's 2 bail pleas on Sept 19
Andhra court to hear Chandrababu's 2 bail pleas on Sept 19

He said the CID team of lawyers have opposed both the bail petitions on the grounds of maintainability and made submissions on the merits of the matter.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances