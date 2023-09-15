Domestic air passenger traffic surges 23% to 1.24 cr during Aug





Directorate General of Civil Aviation data showed that the domestic airlines transported a total of 1.24 crore passengers in during the month.





IndiGo held the highest market share of 63.33 per cent carrying 78.67 lakh passengers followed by Tata's Vistara at 9.8 per cent (12.17 lakh flyers) during the period.

India's domestic air passenger traffic during August rose 22.81 per cent year-on-year at 1.24 crore, said an aviation data that was released on Thursday.