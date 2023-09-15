RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Delhi receptionist stabbed to death by mobile phone thieves
September 15, 2023  21:59
image
A 50-year-old receptionist was stabbed to death during a robbery bid in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area, the police said on Friday. 

A PCR call was received at 9.24 pm on Thursday regarding a person being stabbed and the attackers robbed of his mobile phone, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said. 

Victim Kanai Malik, a resident of Aali Vihar, was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed during treatment, the DCP said. 

Inquiry revealed that Malik worked as a receptionist in a firm at DLF Tower B, Jasola Vihar. No eyewitness was available but after checking the CCTV footage near the crime spot and identified one of the accused -- Raj Kumar (19), a resident of Gautampuri -- and arrested him, Deo said. 

Kumar told the police that around 9 pm, he along with Kallu Dada and Billi alias Sohail, robbed a mobile phone from a man and when he resisted, he stabbed the victim in his chest, the DCP said. The stolen phone was recovered from his possession. 

Later, at his instance, the other two accused were also arrested, the police added. 

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the IPC has been registered against them at Sarita Vihar police station, they said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

4 killed, 5 critical as lift crashes in under-construction building in Noida
4 killed, 5 critical as lift crashes in under-construction building in Noida

The incident took place around 8.30 am at the under-construction site of Amrapali Dream Valley Society, the police said, adding that the long-stalled project is being completed by the state-run NBCC.

Asia Cup, Super 4 PHOTOS: India vs Bangladesh
Asia Cup, Super 4 PHOTOS: India vs Bangladesh

IMAGES from the Asia Cup Super 4 match played between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday.

How Savita balances marriage and Olympic ambition
How Savita balances marriage and Olympic ambition

Love for Gold and Longing for Husband: Indian hockey captain Savita gears up for Asiad

Joshna Chinappa targets Asiad gold: Can she make it?
Joshna Chinappa targets Asiad gold: Can she make it?

Joshna Chinnapa hoping to use knowledge and experience to best opponents at Asian Games

Kota suicides: Wardens, hostel staff to undergo professional training
Kota suicides: Wardens, hostel staff to undergo professional training

Wardens and staff members of hostels in Kota will be given professional training in mess management, psychological and behavioural counselling, and other aspects of students' care to equip them to battle the rising number of suicides by...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances