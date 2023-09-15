Court reserves orders on TN minister Senthil Balaji's bail plea





Principal sessions judge S Alli reserved orders, after hearing the elaborate arguments of senior counsels Kabil Sibal and NR Elango, appearing for Balaji and additional solicitor general A R L Sunderesan, who represented the ED.





Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the central agency in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister during an earlier AIADMK regime. -- PTI

A sessions court on Friday reserved orders for September 20, on the bail petition filed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Minister Senthil Balaji, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate in June.