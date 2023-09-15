RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Court reserves orders on TN minister Senthil Balaji's bail plea
September 15, 2023  16:15
image
A sessions court on Friday reserved orders for September 20, on the bail petition filed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Minister Senthil Balaji, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate in June. 

Principal sessions judge S Alli reserved orders, after hearing the elaborate arguments of senior counsels Kabil Sibal and NR Elango, appearing for Balaji and additional solicitor general A R L Sunderesan, who represented the ED. 

Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the central agency in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister during an earlier AIADMK regime. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India's exports decline 7% to $34.48 billion in August
India's exports decline 7% to $34.48 billion in August

India's exports declined by 6.86 per cent to $34.48 billion in August this year as against $37.02 billion in the same month last year, government data showed on Friday. Imports too declined by 5.23 per cent to $58.64 billion as against...

Manipur: SC asks how Editors Guild was 'promoting enmity'
Manipur: SC asks how Editors Guild was 'promoting enmity'

The Supreme Court on Friday extended by two weeks the protection from coercive action it has granted to four members of the Editors Guild of India (EGI) in connection with two first information reports (FIRs) lodged against them in...

Asia Cup PHOTOS: India vs Bangladesh
Asia Cup PHOTOS: India vs Bangladesh

IMAGES from the Asia Cup Super 4 match played between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday.

New CWC to discuss Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 in 1st meeting
New CWC to discuss Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 in 1st meeting

The first meeting of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee under Mallikarjun Kharge's presidency will be held in Hyderabad on Saturday during which the party's top brass will deliberate on evolving a strategy for upcoming assembly...

India's outward FDI down 33.3% in August on grim global prospects
India's outward FDI down 33.3% in August on grim global prospects

Reflecting subdued global economic growth, India's outward foreign direct investment (FDI) fell by 33.3 per cent sequentially to $1.21 billion in August, compared to over $1.82 billion in July.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances