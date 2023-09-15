RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BSE Sensex top gainers today
September 15, 2023  17:04
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty darted up to fresh lifetime highs on Friday, propelled by a rally in global markets and fresh foreign capital inflows.

Besides, buying in telecom, auto and tech stocks also helped markets to settle with gains, traders said. 

Rallying for the 11th day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 319.63 points or 0.47 per cent to settle at a record closing of 67,838.63. 

During the day, it rallied 408.23 points or 0.60 per cent to hit its fresh all-time intra-day high of 67,927.23. 

Bharti Airtel was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 2.37 per cent, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Tech, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Axis Bank and Nestle.
