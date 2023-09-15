RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


British medical journal 'The Lancet' to come out in Hindi
September 15, 2023  01:32
File image
File image
The Southeast Asian edition of the prestigious international English medical journal The Lancet will be published in Hindi for the first time, it was announced here on Thursday, a development that coincided with 'Hindi Diwas'. 

Madhya Pradesh medical education minister Vishwas Sarang said The Lancet Regional Health - Southeast Asia -- will be translated into Hindi in coordination with experts from the Bhopal-based Gandhi Medical College and MP directorate of medical education, and will be published bi-monthly. 

The British peer-reviewed general medical journal in its 200th year of publication. 

"This is for the first time that any Lancet publication is being brought out in Hindi. It is an opportunity to make science and content more accessible and inclusive to researchers and students," The Lancet's deputy publishing director, Fiona Macnab, told reporters at GMC. 

Currently, The Lancet publications are available in Spanish and Portuguese besides English, she added. 

Minister Sarang said the BJP government in MP is promoting Hindi in medical education for students not comfortable with English and described the development as a 'landmark' event. 

Announcing a tie-up with the leading global health journal, the minister said, "The venture with The Lancet is a landmark development aimed at promoting Hindi in medical education." 

"The Lancet Regional Health -- Southeast Asia -- will be translated into Hindi in coordination with experts from the GMC and Madhya Pradesh directorate medical education," he added. 

Last year, MP-DME translated the first year MBBS course in Hindi. -- PTI
