British medical journal 'The Lancet' to come out in Hindi

"This is for the first time that any Lancet publication is being brought out in Hindi. It is an opportunity to make science and content more accessible and inclusive to researchers and students," The Lancet's deputy publishing director, Fiona Macnab, told reporters at GMC.





Currently, The Lancet publications are available in Spanish and Portuguese besides English, she added.





Minister Sarang said the BJP government in MP is promoting Hindi in medical education for students not comfortable with English and described the development as a 'landmark' event.





Announcing a tie-up with the leading global health journal, the minister said, "The venture with The Lancet is a landmark development aimed at promoting Hindi in medical education."





"The Lancet Regional Health -- Southeast Asia -- will be translated into Hindi in coordination with experts from the GMC and Madhya Pradesh directorate medical education," he added.





Last year, MP-DME translated the first year MBBS course in Hindi. -- PTI

