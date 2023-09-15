RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Biden's son indicted on federal firearm charges
September 15, 2023  01:17
US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has been indicted on Thursday on three counts of illegaly possessing a firearm while being addicted to drugs, reported New York Post.   

First son Hunter Biden was indicted in Delaware by special counsel David Weiss.   

Moreover, the charges against Hunter can carry up to 25 years in prison and could further form the first of multiple criminal cases, according to New York Post.   

Hunter, who is 53, may also face tax fraud and illegal foreign lobbying counts in DC and Los Angeles.   

However, Hunter Biden was also accused of lying about his drug use on a gun purchase form in 2018 when he bought a Colt Cobra revolver.   

According to New York Post, he also wrote in his 2021 memoir "Beautiful Things" that he was abusing drugs at the time.   

The indictment of Biden's son is related to three counts; violating federal laws governing gun ownership, lying to authority figures and interstate commerce.    

Moreover, earlier in July, Hunter walked away from a plea deal that would have granted him two years of probation for not paying over USD 2 million in taxes on foreign income from countries such as China and Ukraine.   

As part of the plea deal, Hunter would have been admitted to the gun offense but it would have been expunged after the completion of probation.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SC collegium recommends 18 HC additional judges for permanent appointments
SC collegium recommends 18 HC additional judges for permanent appointments

The collegium, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna, met on Thursday and its decision was uploaded on the apex court website.

Asia Cup PIX: Sri Lanka edge Pakistan to set up India final
Asia Cup PIX: Sri Lanka edge Pakistan to set up India final

IMAGES from the Asia Cup Super 4 match played between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo on Thursday.

Verstappen slams Mercedes boss for 'Wikipedia' comment
Verstappen slams Mercedes boss for 'Wikipedia' comment

Verstappen, who is 145 points clear of team mate Sergio Perez in the championship and set for a third title well before the end of the season, suggested Wolff should focus on his own team.

Modi's degree: Gujarat court rejects pleas of Kejriwal, Singh to quash summons
Modi's degree: Gujarat court rejects pleas of Kejriwal, Singh to quash summons

This means the AAP leaders will have to appear before the trial court when it fixes the date of the next hearing.

Indian origin Maharaj aims to do something special for SA in WC
Indian origin Maharaj aims to do something special for SA in WC

'The 50-over format is very hard on the body but that's something I wanted to experience. I always like to challenge myself.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances