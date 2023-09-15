RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


3 persons shot dead in clash between two groups in Patna
September 15, 2023  13:30
Three persons were shot dead in a clash between two groups in Fatuha area of Patna district in Bihar, police said on Friday.

The incident happened in Surga village around 10 pm on Thursday, said Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra.

"It started over a trivial matter but turned bloody. Shots were fired from both sides, resulting in the deaths of three persons. One person was injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Patna," he said.

The post-mortem examinations of the bodies have been done, he said, refusing to identify the deceased publicly.

Twelve people were detained in connection with the case, Mishra said.

"The reason for the clash is suspected to be a personal dispute. An investigation is underway," he said.  -- PTI
