WPI inflation in negative for fifth month in a row





The wholesale price index based inflation rate has been in the negative since April and was (-)1.36 per cent in July.





In August last year, WPI inflation was 12.48 per cent. -- PTI

Wholesale price inflation remained in negative territory for the fifth straight month in August at (-) 0.52 per cent, though it rose sequentially from the previous month on account of firm prices of food items, especially vegetables, onion and pulses.