RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
WPI inflation in negative for fifth month in a row
September 14, 2023  17:44
image
Wholesale price inflation remained in negative territory for the fifth straight month in August at (-) 0.52 per cent, though it rose sequentially from the previous month on account of firm prices of food items, especially vegetables, onion and pulses. 

The wholesale price index based inflation rate has been in the negative since April and was (-)1.36 per cent in July. 

In August last year, WPI inflation was 12.48 per cent. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

3 women complete training as priests in TN, to join temples
3 women complete training as priests in TN, to join temples

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said women are all set to enter temples in Tamil Nadu as priests under the Dravidian model of governance.

23 companies in race for ISRO's small satellite launch vehicle technology
23 companies in race for ISRO's small satellite launch vehicle technology

As many as 23 companies have evinced interest in acquiring the Indian space agency's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle technology, said a top official who termed it a "tremendous response". Chairman of Indian National Space Promotion and...

Now, only birth certificate enough to avail host of services
Now, only birth certificate enough to avail host of services

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023 (20 of 2023), the central government hereby appoints the 1st day of October, 2023, as the date on which...

Teacher job scam: ED quizzes TMC's Abhishek Banerjee for 9 hours
Teacher job scam: ED quizzes TMC's Abhishek Banerjee for 9 hours

Soon after coming out of the ED office in Kolkata, Banerjee said the interrogation was an effort to prevent him from participating in the INDIA meet and a testimony to the vital role TMC is playing in forging the opposition unity.

'Why would India want to deliberately lose?'
'Why would India want to deliberately lose?'

'It was a great fightback from India. The way Kuldeep played, it was massive. Look at Jasprit Bumrah, look at the fight while defending a small total.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances