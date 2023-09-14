WPI inflation in negative for fifth month in a row

WPI inflation in negative for fifth month in a rowSeptember 14, 2023 17:44
Wholesale price inflation remained in negative territory for the fifth straight month in August at (-) 0.52 per cent, though it rose sequentially from the previous month on account of firm prices of food items, especially vegetables, onion and pulses.
The wholesale price index based inflation rate has been in the negative since April and was (-)1.36 per cent in July.
In August last year, WPI inflation was 12.48 per cent. -- PTI
