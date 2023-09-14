Wholesale inflation remains in negative for fifth month





The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation rate has been in the negative since April and was (-)1.36 per cent in July.





In August last year it was 12.48 per cent. Inflation in food articles remained in double digit at 10.60 per cent in August, lower than 14.25 per cent in July. -- PTI

Wholesale price-based inflation remained in the negative territory for the fifth straight month in August at (-)0.52 per cent, but prices of food articles and fuel showed an uptick.