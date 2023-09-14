RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Wholesale inflation remains in negative for fifth month
September 14, 2023  15:19
image
Wholesale price-based inflation remained in the negative territory for the fifth straight month in August at (-)0.52 per cent, but prices of food articles and fuel showed an uptick. 

 The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation rate has been in the negative since April and was (-)1.36 per cent in July. 

In August last year it was 12.48 per cent. Inflation in food articles remained in double digit at 10.60 per cent in August, lower than 14.25 per cent in July. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Recipe: Soya Mattar Masala
Recipe: Soya Mattar Masala

Soya chunks and peas, in a spicy gravy, with rice or rotis is wonderful midday meal.

Here's what Stokes did after breaking Jason Roy's record
Here's what Stokes did after breaking Jason Roy's record

Ben Stokes humorously 'apologised' to Jason Roy for breaking his previous record of 180, which Roy had achieved against Australia in Melbourne back in 2018.

'I forgive all those who wrote me off'
'I forgive all those who wrote me off'

'I hold no grudges against any of them. I've moved on.'

10 children go missing after boat capsizes in Bihar
10 children go missing after boat capsizes in Bihar

The boat was carrying 30 children, and 20 of them have so far been rescued, they said.

Trent Boult surpasses Richard Hadlee
Trent Boult surpasses Richard Hadlee

New Zealand speedster Trent Boult on Wednesday surpassed legendary Kiwis all-rounder Richard Hadlee to register the most five-wicket hauls for his country in ODIs.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances