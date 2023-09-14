RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Two septuagenarian men infected with Zika virus in Kolhapur; both have recovered
September 14, 2023  23:23
Representational image
Representational image
Two Zika virus cases have been reported from Ichalkaranji in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, some 500 km from Mumbai, the state's health department said on Thursday. 

State health surveillance officer Pratapsinh Sarnikar said the cases have been reported in the last fortnight. 

"One patient is 78 years old, while another is 75 years old. Both are male and have recovered. One of the patients tested positive after developing symptoms like fever, body ache and rashes," Sarnikar said. 

He tested positive for Zika virus in an RTPCR test done at a private hospital, the official informed. 

"His samples were sent to the National Institute of Immunology, Pune along with those who had come in contact with him and had also developed symptoms. One of the contacts tested positive," Sanaikar said. 

Zika virus, which was first identified in Uganda in 1947, is a disease transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bank fraud case: Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal sent to 14-day judicial custody
Bank fraud case: Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal sent to 14-day judicial custody

A court in Mumbai on Thursday remanded Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal to 14-day judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to an alleged fraud of Rs 538 crore at the Canara Bank. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Goyal...

Pakistan unleash 'slinger' Zaman Khan
Pakistan unleash 'slinger' Zaman Khan

The endless chain of fast bowlers that Pakistan has produced over the years has been the envy point of other cricketing nations. Zaman Khan is the latest to join that illustrious line.

NSE and BSE IFSC units may file for merger by September end
NSE and BSE IFSC units may file for merger by September end

The proposal to merge the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) units of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE has reached an advanced stage, and both bourses could file an application before the National Company Law...

'I forgive all those who wrote me off'
'I forgive all those who wrote me off'

'I hold no grudges against any of them. I've moved on.'

'Ashok Gehlot's conscience is dead'
'Ashok Gehlot's conscience is dead'

'And once someone is dead in a family the ritual is to shave your head.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances