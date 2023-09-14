RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sri Lankan Navy arrests 17 Indian fishermen for alleged poaching
September 14, 2023  23:36
Representational image
The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested at least 17 Indian fishermen and seized three trawlers for allegedly poaching in the country's territorial waters, an official statement said on Thursday. 

The fishermen were arrested on Wednesday off the coast of Jaffna's Kakarathivu island. 

"The Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday arrested at least 17 Indian fishermen and took in custody three trawlers for illegally poaching in the island nation's territorial water," said the statement from the Sri Lankan Navy. 

They had been escorted to the port of Kankesanthurai and handed over to the local fisheries directorate, the Navy said. 

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in ties between the two countries. There have been periodic instances of Indian fishermen being apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. 

This problem has prevailed despite many high-level talks held between the two sides. 

There have been several alleged incidents of Sri Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats. 

The Palk Strait, which is a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries. -- PTI
