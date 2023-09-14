RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sinister narratives: Dhankar takes a dig at Rahul
September 14, 2023  09:51
image
In a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday cautioned against narrataives that are "pernicious, sinister and anti-national in charecter are floated periodically abroad" at a time when the country was making "phenomenal progress" and emerging as a "global destination of investment and opportunity".

Speaking at the inauguration of the renovated library of the Indian Council of World Affairs in the national capital on Wednesday, the Vice President questioned if the country, home to "one-sixth of humanity" could "afford disturbance to be weaponised as a political power" when it was making rapid strides across sectors.

Terming the country's progress as "phenomenal and unimaginable", the Vice President said, "Narratives that are pernicious, sinister, and anti-national in character are floated periodically. Some people get upset after seeing the development of India. You can go to Europe or the UK, there will always be some takers. However, the rise of this country, home to one-sixth of humanity has been phenomenal and unimaginable. It has emerged as a global destination of investment and opportunity."

"Your (the research faculty's) role is sufficient in neutralising such a crafted strategy meant only to taint, tarnish, demean, and decimate our Constitutional institutions. Some people get upset after seeing India's development," Dhankhar added.

Rahul, who had taken pot shots at the Centre during his earlier visits to the UK and the United States, continued his tirade at a media briefing in Brussels during his ongoing tour of Europe, alleging a "full-scale assault on democratic institutions" back home in India. -- ANI
