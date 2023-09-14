Shinde offers juice, Jarange ends hunger strike





Jarange, on an indefinite hunger strike since August 29 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district in central Maharashtra is demanding reservation in jobs and education for the Maratha community.





CM Shinde, accompanied by some of his ministerial colleagues, visited Antarwali Sarati village and met Jarange in the morning.





Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister announced that his government is committed to providing reservation to the Maratha community.





"Manoj Jarange's fight is not for any personal demand and that is why it received so much support from the community. In the past, the government provided reservation, but it could not survive in the Supreme Court," Shinde said.

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil withdraws his hunger strike as Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde offers him juice. This his 17th day of protest.