RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Shinde offers juice, Jarange ends hunger strike
September 14, 2023  12:42
image
Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil withdraws his hunger strike as Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde offers him juice. This his 17th day of protest. 

Jarange, on an indefinite hunger strike since August 29 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district in central Maharashtra is demanding reservation in jobs and education for the Maratha community.

CM Shinde, accompanied by some of his ministerial colleagues, visited Antarwali Sarati village and met Jarange in the morning. 

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister announced that his government is committed to providing reservation to the Maratha community. 

 "Manoj Jarange's fight is not for any personal demand and that is why it received so much support from the community. In the past, the government provided reservation, but it could not survive in the Supreme Court," Shinde said. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Wholesale price based inflation remains negative for 5th month
Wholesale price based inflation remains negative for 5th month

Wholesale price-based inflation remained in the negative territory for the fifth straight month in August at (-)0.52 per cent, but prices of food articles and fuel showed an uptick. The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation rate...

Remains Of A Temple Found In Ayodhya
Remains Of A Temple Found In Ayodhya

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai has shared glimpses of the remains of an ancient temple discovered during excavation at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

'India must have its place in the sun'
'India must have its place in the sun'

'China seems more intent on creating a new world order rather than shaping the existing one.' 'India is of course, at this moment in time, aligned with the West-led order because of China's full-spectrum aggressive behaviour towards India.'

How To Improve Your Child's School Behaviour
How To Improve Your Child's School Behaviour

There are no bad children, just bad behaviour, insists Bhavana Nagendra.

Chaos in Assam assembly over allegation against Himanta's wife
Chaos in Assam assembly over allegation against Himanta's wife

Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi claimed in a social media post that the website of the Ministry of Food Processing shows the CM's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma's firm Pride East Entertainments Pvt Ltd has received Rs 10...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances