Sensex, Nifty hit record peaks in early trade
September 14, 2023  10:44
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their record peaks in early trade on Thursday in continuation of their ongoing rally, amid a largely firm trend in Asian markets along with buying in IT and banking stocks.

Rallying for the 10th day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 304.06 points to 67,771.05 -- its all-time peak -- in early trade.

The Nifty advanced 97.65 points to reach its lifetime high of 20,167.65. Among the Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, State Bank of India, Power Grid and JSW Steel were the major gainers. Bajaj Finance emerged as the only laggard.
