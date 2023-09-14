RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC to use Data Grid platform, 'historic' says CJI
September 14, 2023  12:02
CJI Dhananjay Chandrachud
Chief Justice of India announces that the Supreme Court of India to come under the National Judicial Data Grid platform which provides tracking of pendency of cases. CJI says it will bring transparency and accountability. 

 "It is a historic day. It is a unique platform which is developed by the NIC and in house team of the Supreme Court. Now, at the click of a button, you can see real-time information on the pendency of cases, year-wise, total pendency of registered and unregistered cases, number of cases decided qoram-wise," CJI DY Chandrachud says.
