Pak has 170 nukes, may go up to 200: Report
September 14, 2023  21:01
File image
Pakistan has a stockpile of approximately 170 nuclear warheads which could realistically grow to around 200 by 2025 at the current growth rate, according to top American atomic scientists. 

"We estimate that Pakistan now has a nuclear weapons stockpile of approximately 170 warheads. The US Defense Intelligence Agency projected in 1999 that Pakistan would have 60 to 80 warheads by 2020, but several new weapon systems have been fielded and developed since then, which leads us to a higher estimate," the Nuclear Notebook column published in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists on September 11 said. 

The Nuclear Notebook is researched and written by the staff of the Federation of American Scientists' Nuclear Information's Project Director Hans M Kristensen, senior research fellow Matt Korda, and research associate Eliana Johns. 

The Nuclear Notebook column has been published in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists since 1987. 

"Our estimate comes with considerable uncertainty because neither Pakistan nor other countries publish much information about the Pakistani nuclear arsenal," the scientists said. 

Given the absence of reliable data originating from within Pakistan, the Nuclear Notebook used a combination of open-source materials to arrive at their estimates and carry out the analysis. 

Their sources included state-originating data (e.g. government statements, declassified documents, budgetary information, military parades, and treaty disclosure data) and non-state-originating data (e.g. media reports, think tank analysis, and industry publications). 

Interestingly, they also extensively used commercial satellite imagery. -- PTI
