Only socially, educationally and economically backward Marathas must get quota: Narayan Rane

Only socially, educationally and economically backward Marathas must get quota: Narayan RaneSeptember 14, 2023 20:48
Union minister Narayan Rane
Union minister Narayan Rane on Thursday said only those from the Maratha community who are educationally, socially and economically backward should get reservations in jobs and education.
He also said there was no need to give Kunbi certificates to all Marathas in a order to give them benefits of quota.
Kunbis fall in the Other Backward Classes category and, hence, get reservations.
"There is no need to give Kunbi caste certificates to all the Marathas in the state. Those who are socially, economically and educationally backward (in the community)should get benefits of reservations. The '96 kuli' (a clan system) Marathas have not sought reservations," Rane, a former chief minister, said.
A proper survey should identify who is socially, economically and educationally backward, Rane said, adding Marathas constitute 38 per cent of the state's population. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Security forces encircle 2 terrorists behind killing of Army officers
The operation to neutralise the terrorists involved in the encounter that led to the killing of four security forces personnel continued for the second day on Thursday as the police claimed to have "encircled" two Lashkar-e-Tayiba...
SC asks Delhi police to not issue licence for sale, storage of firecrackers
The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Delhi police not to issue temporary licences for sale and storage of any kind of firecrackers, saying when the city government has banned all firecrackers no distinction can be made on the basis of...