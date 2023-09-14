RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Only socially, educationally and economically backward Marathas must get quota: Narayan Rane
September 14, 2023  20:48
Union minister Narayan Rane
Union minister Narayan Rane on Thursday said only those from the Maratha community who are educationally, socially and economically backward should get reservations in jobs and education. 

He also said there was no need to give Kunbi certificates to all Marathas in a order to give them benefits of quota. 

Kunbis fall in the Other Backward Classes category and, hence, get reservations. 

"There is no need to give Kunbi caste certificates to all the Marathas in the state. Those who are socially, economically and educationally backward (in the community)should get benefits of reservations. The '96 kuli' (a clan system) Marathas have not sought reservations," Rane, a former chief minister, said. 

A proper survey should identify who is socially, economically and educationally backward, Rane said, adding Marathas constitute 38 per cent of the state's population. -- PTI
