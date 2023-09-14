Nuh violence: Man accused of opening fire held





The police, acting on an FIR registered on July 31 at Sohna City police station, arrested Mohammad Kaif.





A Vishva Hindu Parishad-led procession was attacked by mobs in Nuh on July 31.





Six people were killed, most of them during the attack.





A cleric died in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram.





In his complaint to the police, a Sohna resident said he suffered an injury on his leg while returning from a gym on the evening of July 31.





Bleeding profusely, the man was admitted to a hospital.





"During treatment, it was revealed that I had been shot in my leg. Some unknown person shot me with the intention of killing me during the communal riots," he said in his complaint. -- PTI

