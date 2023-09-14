Nuh unrest: Cong's Mamman Khan named accused





Haryana's additional Advocate General Deepak Sabharwal told the Punjab and Haryana high court that Khan was named an accused on September 4 after the evidence against him was "properly evaluated'.





There was "ample evidence" against him, he later told reporters.





The Ferozepur Jhirka MLA had moved the court on Tuesday, seeking protection from arrest while claiming that he was being framed in the case when he wasn't even in Nuh the day the violence broke out.





The MLA's counsel told reporters after the hearing that Khan has only now come to know that he has been named in the FIR.





The court said Khan can seek appropriate remedy "for protection of liberty in accordance with law", according to the counsel. Justice Vikas Bahl will next hear the case on October 19. -- PTI

