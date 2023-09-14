RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nuh unrest: Cong's Mamman Khan named accused
September 14, 2023  21:37
Congress MLA Mamman Khan on X
Congress MLA Mamman Khan on X
Congress MLA Mamman Khan has been named an accused in an FIR lodged after the August 31 Nuh violence, the Haryana government told the high court on Thursday, also claiming that the police have the phone call records and other evidence to back the move. 

Haryana's additional Advocate General Deepak Sabharwal told the Punjab and Haryana high court that Khan was named an accused on September 4 after the evidence against him was "properly evaluated'. 

There was "ample evidence" against him, he later told reporters. 

The Ferozepur Jhirka MLA had moved the court on Tuesday, seeking protection from arrest while claiming that he was being framed in the case when he wasn't even in Nuh the day the violence broke out. 

The MLA's counsel told reporters after the hearing that Khan has only now come to know that he has been named in the FIR. 

The court said Khan can seek appropriate remedy "for protection of liberty in accordance with law", according to the counsel. Justice Vikas Bahl will next hear the case on October 19. -- PTI
