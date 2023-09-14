RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nadda to join mega RSS meet in Pune today
September 14, 2023  10:50
BJP national president JP Nadda arrived at Pune Airport on Thursday to attend a three-day coordination meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which will begin today.

As per the official release of the organisation, as many as 36 organizations affiliated with the Sangh will take part in the annual conclave attended by top RSS leaders.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also attend the meeting.

In the meeting, issues ranging from an environment-friendly lifestyle to maintaining social harmony will come up for discussion.

Topics including environment-friendly lifestyle, life value-based family system, insistence on social harmony, swadeshi, and performance of civic duties will be discussed at the gathering.
