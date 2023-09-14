RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Modi thanks 140 crore Indians for G20 success
September 14, 2023  14:27
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attributed the success of the G20 summit to the people of the country and their "Samuhik Shakti" (colllective spirit).

The summit, which featured the heads of all 20 major economies of the world as well as delegates from leading international organisations, was hosted in the national capital at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam.

Among the major takeaways from the summit were the adoption of a New Delhi Declaration by the member states, the announcement of an India-Middle East-Europe Corridor and the formal induction of the African Union (AU) as a full member of the bloc.

PM Modi, who laid the foundation stone for a bouquet of projects worth more than Rs 50,700 crores, made the remark at a massive public gathering at Bina, Madhya Pradesh.

Weighing in on the success of the G20 Summit, PM Modi said, "We all were witness to how India successfully organised the G20 summit. The credit for this success goes to the 140 crore people of the country."

He added that the G20 leaders and delegates were impressed with the diversity and heritage of the country, which was showcased at the summit. Extensive preparations were made to showcase India's traditions and strengths to a global audience.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Honour for India': Pakistanis react to G20 success
'Honour for India': Pakistanis react to G20 success

'The succesfully conduct of the global event would have filled the Indians with pride'

630,000 Indians among immigrants hit by US court verdict
630,000 Indians among immigrants hit by US court verdict

A US federal judge in Houston has declared illegal a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants, including hundreds of Indians, brought to the US as children, but noted that the...

Will Mirabai's 90kg dream come true in Asian Games?
Will Mirabai's 90kg dream come true in Asian Games?

Chanu had confessed that the 90kg lift had become somewhat of a mental block last year, ahead of the CWG.

BJP held celebrations on day soldiers died: Oppn
BJP held celebrations on day soldiers died: Oppn

Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonack, and Deputy Superintendent Humayun Bhat were killed in the gunfight with terrorists that ensued in Garol area of Anantnag district early Wednesday.

Why dropping Shami could be risky for India
Why dropping Shami could be risky for India

Decision to rest Mohammed Shami, a move Mhambrey acknowledges is not easy.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances