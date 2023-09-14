Modi thanks 140 crore Indians for G20 success





The summit, which featured the heads of all 20 major economies of the world as well as delegates from leading international organisations, was hosted in the national capital at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam.





Among the major takeaways from the summit were the adoption of a New Delhi Declaration by the member states, the announcement of an India-Middle East-Europe Corridor and the formal induction of the African Union (AU) as a full member of the bloc.





PM Modi, who laid the foundation stone for a bouquet of projects worth more than Rs 50,700 crores, made the remark at a massive public gathering at Bina, Madhya Pradesh.





Weighing in on the success of the G20 Summit, PM Modi said, "We all were witness to how India successfully organised the G20 summit. The credit for this success goes to the 140 crore people of the country."





He added that the G20 leaders and delegates were impressed with the diversity and heritage of the country, which was showcased at the summit. Extensive preparations were made to showcase India's traditions and strengths to a global audience.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attributed the success of the G20 summit to the people of the country and their "Samuhik Shakti" (colllective spirit).