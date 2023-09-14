RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi looks more like a 'visionary statesman' than Xi: Economist who coined BRIC
September 14, 2023  21:11
British economist Jim O'Neill, who coined the acronym BRIC (now BRICS), has said the G20 declaration could be the first step in a stronger concerted effort to address global issues, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi now looks more like a "visionary statesman" than Chinese President Xi Jinping. 

The New Delhi Leaders' Declaration has offered further confirmation that the G20 is the only body with the scope and legitimacy to offer truly global solutions to global problems, and neither the BRICS nor the G7 has the credibility or the capacity to tackle these challenges ranging from climate change to the war in Ukraine and economic stability among other matters, he said in a write-up on the Project Syndicate

Noting that the lack of India-China solidarity will be a major stumbling block for the new BRICS, which recently admitted six new members, O'Neill said Xi's absence from the G20 summit has deepened the divide between the two countries. 

Many speculate that Xi skipped the summit in order to snub India and Prime Minister Modi, he said, adding that whatever the motive, his decision had the effect of undermining the significance of the recent BRICS meeting, which many saw as a victory for China. 

"If Xi wants to convince us otherwise, he will need to reach out to Modi. As matters stand, the success of the G20 meeting makes Modi the clear winner in this season of summitry. Perceptions matter, and right now he looks more like a visionary statesman than Xi does," he said. -- PTI
