Methamphetamine, heroin worth over Rs 87 cr seized in Mizoram

No person has yet been arrested in connection with the seizure on Tuesday, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.





The quantity of heroin recovered was nearly 3.9 kg.





A senior official of Assam Rifles later said that two drug peddlers managed to flee before the personnel could apprehend them. Further investigation is underway. -- PTI

Personnel of Assam Rifles have recovered 2 lakh tablets of methamphetamine worth Rs 60 crore and heroin valued at around Rs 27.8 crore in East Mizoram's Champhai district near the Myanmar border, officials said.