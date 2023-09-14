RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Love affairs behind Kota suicides, claims Raj min
September 14, 2023  20:06
Rajasthan minister Shanti Dhariwal/ANI
Rajasthan minister Shanti Dhariwal has said love affair was a reason behind many suicide cases among students, including a 16-year-old girl who died at her hostel recently, provoking her father to ask him for evidence. 

The minister claimed at a press conference on Wednesday evening that there was a letter left by the girl that suggested that a love affair was the cause. 

The local police, however, said there was no letter or suicide note recovered from the room of the girl who allegedly hanged herself on Tuesday night. 

"You will be sorry to hear that a girl has also committed suicide today. It has been found that she committed suicide due to an affair. She had left a letter... All the suicides committed here (by coaching students) needed to be investigated thoroughly to find exact reason," Dhariwal told reporters. 

The urban development and housing minister made the remarks during the press conference with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Kota. 

Dhariwal also said that "parental pressure" is another reason behind suicide by students in Kota, a coaching hub. 

However, the father of deceased NEET aspirant Richa, who reached Kota from Ranchi on Thursday morning to receive her body, expressed strong objection to Dhariwal's remarks and demanded evidence to prove his claims. 

"My daughter did not have any affair. If he (Dhariwal) has any such evidence, he should share it with me," Ravindra Sinha, the girl's father, said while speaking to media. 

He also said his daughter had complained to him that some boys in Kota would tease her while going to and coming from a coaching institute. 

Sinha also expressed dissatisfaction over counselling facilities to coaching students in Kota. 

Dhariwal could not be contacted for comment on Sinha's demand for an evidence. -- PTI
