LIC presents dividend cheque of Rs 1,831 cr to FM
September 14, 2023  20:29
Life Insurance Corporation of India on Thursday presented a dividend cheque of Rs 1,831.09 crore to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. 

LIC chairman Siddhartha Mohanty presented the dividend cheque as the government's share of dividend in the presence of department of financial services additional secretary MP Tangirala, the insurer said in a statement. 

The dividend was approved by the shareholders in the annual general meeting held on August 22, it said. LIC has completed 67 years since its incorporation and beginning with an initial capital of Rs 5 crore in 1956, LIC as of March 31, 2023, has an asset base of Rs 45.50 lakh crore with a life fund of Rs 40.81 lakh crore, it noted. 

Despite two decades of opening up of the insurance sector, LIC continues to be the market leader in the Indian life insurance market, the statement claimed. -- PTI
