Jet Airways founder sent to jail for 14 days

Two weeks ago, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Naresh Goyal in a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank fraud of Rs 538 crore at the Canara Bank.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Central Bureau of Investigation against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita and some former company executives in connection with an alleged Rs 538-crore fraud case at the Canara Bank.





The FIR was registered on the bank's complaint which alleged that it sanctioned credit limits and loans to Jet Airways (India) Ltd (JIL) to the tune of Rs 848.86 crore of which Rs 538.62 crore is outstanding.





The CBI had said the account was declared "fraud" on July 29, 2021.