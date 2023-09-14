RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Indian-origin Tharman Shanmugaratnam sworn in Singapore's new Prez
September 14, 2023  19:24
image
Indian-origin Singapore-born economist Tharman Shanmugaratnam was on Thursday sworn in as the ninth president of the predominantly Chinese and economically prosperous city-state. 

Indian-origin Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon administered the oath of office to President Tharman at a ceremony held at Istana, a 154-year-old palace in the heart of Singapore's Shopping and Hotel Belt of Orchard Road. 

The Istana is the official residence of the President of Singapore. 

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, members of the Cabinet, MPs, top civil servants and members of the diplomatic corps. 

Tharman, 66, will serve a six-year term. 

He succeeds President Halimah Yacob, Singapore's first female president, whose tenure ended on September 13. 

Tharman, who has served Singapore all his life in public service, was overwhelmingly endorsed by the city-state's predominantly Chinese society. 

He surprised everyone by securing 70.4 per cent of the votes in the presidential election held on September 1, leaving behind Chinese-origin business executives Ng Kok Song with 15.72 per cent and Tan Kin Lian with 13.88 per cent votes out of about 2.2 million ballot paper casts. 

Tharman is married to Jane Ittogi, a Singaporean lawyer of Japanese-Chinese heritage. 

They have a daughter and three sons. 

He attended the premier Anglo-Chinese School before graduating from the London School of Economics with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics. -- PTI
