



The big-ticket event, which drew heads of state of over 30 countries and delegates of leading international organisations, was hosted over two days -- September 9 and 10 -- at Bharat Mandapam at Delhi's Pragati Maidan.





The two-day mega huddle saw the G20 members states adopt the New Delhi Declaration by consensus. The declaration even had a reference to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, with the members, while not outrightly condemning Russia, called on all countries to refrain from using force to grab territory.





Among other key takeaways from the summit were announcement of an India-Middle East-Europe trade corridor and the formal induction of the African Union (AU) as a full member of the G20.





Speaking to ANI, a Karachi local was effusive in his praise for India over its conduct of the G20, saying, "When heads of the top 20 countries visit a country, it is an honour for that nation. Indian economy will derive many benefits out of it (G20)."





India took over the G20 presidency on December 1 last year at the summit in Bali and will continue to hold the mantle till the end of November.

Locals in Pakistan reserved high praise for India for successfully hosting the 18th G20 Leaders' Summit.