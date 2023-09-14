RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


From fascism to famine: Bengal 19411945
September 14, 2023  09:45
Between 1941 and 1945, the Second World War changed the physical and moral geographies of Bengal, an important base for the British government. In 1943, a man-made famine resulted in the death of about four million peasants. The Bengal Famine has been the subject of intense scrutiny in terms of establishing the moral culpability of the colonial government and its provincial collaborators. This article revisits the wartime period and the famine as a moment of historical and social transformation.
