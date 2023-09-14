RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Encounter every day, what normalcy, asks Farooq
September 14, 2023  16:37
Mortal remains of J&K DSP Humayun Bhat being carried during his last rites
Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah took a veiled dig at the Centre over its claims of normalcy in the Union Territory while pitching in for peace talks for restoring peace.

His response came after four army officers and a Deputy Superintendent of Police were killed in two separate encounters in two days in Rajouri and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The NC veteran on Thursday visited the house of slain Dy SP Humayun Bhat who was killed in an encounter that broke out in the Kokernag area on Wednesday and continued on the second consecutive day on Thursday.

He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased.

Speaking to the media in Budgam, Farooq said that he does not see an end to the encounters which, as per him, were taking place daily in Kashmir.

"I don't see the end of this (encounters). Today we had an encounter in Rajouri, there are encounters daily (taking place in (Kashmir). The government (Centre and J-K) is shouting daily that militancy is over (in Kashmir). Now tell me, is militancy over?"

"This (encounters ) will not be over until a path is not found through which peace can be achieved. Peace cannot be achieved through a fight, it can come through talks..." -- ANI
